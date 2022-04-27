NASA's SpaceX crew-4 mission enroute to ISS with 3 NASA & 1 ESA astronaut

SpaceX on Wednesday for the fourth time launched an international crew of four astronauts from NASA and European Space Agency (ESA) on a science expedition to the International Space Station (ISS).



SpaceX first carried a crew rotation mission for NASA in 2020.



NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, and Jessica Watkins, as well as ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, were launched to the orbiting lab aboard a new Crew Dragon spacecraft a little after 3:52 a.m. EDT (1:22 pm IST) on Wednesday from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.



The Crew-4 chose to name their flight "Freedom" to celebrate a fundamental human right, and the industry and innovation that emanate from the unencumbered human spirit.