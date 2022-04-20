Scientists urge NASA to probe Uranus, search for life on Saturn's moon

A team of scientists has urged NASA to probe the ice giant Uranus and look for life on Enceladus, one of Saturn's moons, on priority in the coming decade.



In a report, the team at National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NAS), recommended NASA to focus on three high-level scientific themes: origins, worlds and processes, and life and habitability, in the next 10 years, Zdnet reported.



Despite the fact that ice giant systems are the most common form of planets in the universe, there is a "dearth of knowledge" about them, said Robin Canup, co-chair of the NAS steering committee for the decadal survey, in a statement.



Ice giants are the only class of planet in our solar system that hasn't had a dedicated orbital tour.



The Uranus Orbiter and Probe (UOP) should be NASA's highest priority large mission, the report said.