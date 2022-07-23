SpaceX sends 46 Starlink satellites into space

Prior to this effort, SpaceX most recently launched a set of Starlinks from Vandenberg on July 11. On that occasion, another set of 46 Starlink satellites made it to space and the rocket landed successfully upon the droneship.



SpaceX has launched far more Starlink batches from the US East Coast, most recently from Cape Canaveral Space Force Base in Florida on July 17.



Starlink has more than 2,800 individual Starlink satellites launched to orbit as the company seeks to build out its satellite-internet service.



Group 3-2 was SpaceX's fourth Starlink launch in July alone.