Elon Musk's SpaceX sends 46 Starlink satellites into orbit

Starlink is SpaceX's ambitious initiative to launch a constellation of thousands of satellites into low- to medium-Earth orbit in order to provide low-latency broadband coverage to the Earth below.



The company has more than 2,400 satellites in orbit so far, and after coming out of beta testing near the end of last year, the company recently boasted that it had 400,000 users.



Customers who want to order Starlink must purchase the kit -- which comes with a user terminal -- for $599 and then pay a monthly fee of $110.