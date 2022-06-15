SpaceX's Starship will take 1st flight in July: Musk

SpaceX will get ready to take off its first orbital flight in July, Founder and CEO Elon Musk has said.



This comes as the company received environment clearance from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for developing and testing its giant Starship rocket launch vehicle at the Starbase site in Texas.



"Starship will be ready to fly next month," Musk said on Twitter.



"I was in the high bay and mega bay late last night reviewing progress.



"We will have a second Starship stack ready to fly in August and then monthly thereafter," Musk said.