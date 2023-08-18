Spain Socialists win speaker role with Catalan parties' help

Spanish lawmakers on Thursday elected Francina Armengol, an ally of caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, as speaker of Spain's parliament.

The appointment is seen as Sanchez's first step towards forming a new government.

Armengol who is the former leader of the Balearic Islands region, where Catalan is widely spoken, received a majority of 178 votes in the 350-seat chamber.

The votes came from Sanchez's Socialist party, their left-wing ally Sumar, the Basque and Galician nationalist parties, and the Catalan separatist parties Junts (Together) and Esquerra Republicana (ERC).

Sanchez hopes he can also use the Catalan separatist parties' support in an investiture vote to form a new government, which is expected later in August or in early September.