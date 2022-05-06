Sri Lanka crippled by strike by trade unions demanding resignation of Rajapaksa government

The police fired tear gas at them last night but they continued with their sit-in even in heavy rains. They have set up the third protest village Horu go home gama' or crooks go home village' at the Parliament main entrance.



Since April 9, the protesters have been staying near the presidential secretariat in the Gota go home gama' or Gotabaya Go home village and since April 26 the Mynah go home village' or Mahinda Go Home Village'.



The Inter-University Students' Federation activists who occupy the parliamentary entrance say they would continue until the whole government resigned.



Sri Lanka is currently in the throes of unprecedented economic turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948. The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.



Thousands of demonstrators have hit the streets across Sri Lanka since April 9, as the government ran out of money for vital imports; prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed and there are acute shortages in fuel, medicines and electricity supply.



Despite mounting pressure, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa have refused to quit, taking responsibility for the economic crisis. On Thursday, they won a key election in Parliament when their candidate convincingly won the race for the post of Deputy Speaker.