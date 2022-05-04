Sri Lanka Parliament to meet for crucial session after Opposition submits no-trust motions against Prez, Govt

In the normal business listed for Wednesday, Finance Minister Ali Sabry is to inform the House of the talks with the IMF held in Washington last month.



Sri Lanka reached out to the IMF for a possible bailout after suffering its worst economic crisis since independence. Sabry told reporters last week that Sri Lanka's foreign reserves were at zero levels.



Meanwhile, a possible secret vote on Wednesday in parliament for the deputy speaker's position could become vital to prove the majority in the House, analysts said.



The SJB said they would field a candidate for the post of Deputy Speaker of Parliament. The position has fallen vacant with the resignation of the incumbent Ranjith Siyamabalapitiya.



Siyamabalapitiya is part of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) of the former President Maithripala Sirisena which had split from the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) coalition.



We will be fielding our candidate for the position (deputy speaker) if the Speaker announces it today," Harshana Rajakaruna, a main opposition SJB legislator told reporters.



The vote would only be possible if president Gotabaya Rajapaksa acknowledges Siyambalapitiya's resignation.



Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is also expected to make an announcement on Wednesday, the ruling party sources said. He is expected to announce that he would not be resigning his position as he still commands the majority in the House, they said.



Meanwhile, the main Tamil party along with the former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's United National Party (UNP) are to jointly move a no-trust motion against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, which would imply that the House had lost confidence in the President.



The TNA/UNP motion has no legal binding for the President to resign.



This problem can only be solved if either the President or the Prime Minister resigned. It is up to them to make a decision," former prime minister Wickremesinghe said.