With pan-island strike, Trade Union gives ultimatum to Sri Lanka govt to quit

Trade union members, who started protest in front of their working places, then marched to President's Office where a 20-day-long continuous protest is being held.



Trade unions, representing banks, railways, education, harbour, electricity, postal, apparel industry and tea estate workers joined the protests while doctors and medical sector too joined the trade union action while on duty.



"We have given the government till May 6 to resign and if the government does not listen to the people, we will have to have a hartal on May 6," Ravi Kumudesh of the Collective of Trade Unions and Mass Organisations said.



"If the government is not willing to leave, we will have to kick them out. People are asking the Rajapaksas to go home and they don't have a mandate anymore," said Joseph Stalin, General Secretary, Ceylon Teachers' Union. Trade unions have demanded that trade union action would be expanded if the government decides not to leave.