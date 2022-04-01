Sri Lanka crisis an opportunity for India to wean it away from Beijing's close embrace

Ironies abound as India hastens to come to the aid of Sri Lanka, a close neighbour, ravaged by economic mismanagement and food and fuel shortages.

A burgeoning crisis there has provided an opportunity to regain the goodwill India had almost lost in the region at the end of a bleak 2021, which came close to an annus horribilis for India’s foreign policy.

Sri Lanka, in recent months, has been struggling with an escalating economic downturn, comprising currency, food, energy and power shortages, leading to the army being called in to quell near food and fuel riots across the island nation normally famed for its superb cuisine and idyllic beaches.

The situation was so dire in January that Sri Lanka had to sell its gold reserves and use currency-swap agreements to repay a $500 million international sovereign bond (ISB) due for settlement.

The dire state of the Sri Lankan economy, probably its worst ever, has provided India with its best chance to regain primacy in the region after the Covid pandemic and some unfortunate domestic decisions saw its vaunted ‘neighbourhood first’ policy in deep distress.

While considerable blame for an awful 2021 would surely accrue to the global Covid-19 pandemic, India’s mis-steps with managing the pandemic and reneging on vaccine commitments did not go down well in the neighbourhood.

Relations between India and Sri Lanka, particularly, were further strained after the Gotabaya Rajapaksa government, in February 2021, reneged and decided to cancel an MoU with India and Japan for Colombo Port’s East Coast Terminal project, clearing it instead for a Chinese company. Several other projects involving India were also delayed for unexplained logistical and bureaucratic reasons.

However, Sri Lanka’s subsequent decision to award a 51% stake to develop and run the strategic Colombo Port’s Western Container Terminal to the Adani Group, considered close to the Indian government, did smoothen ruffled feathers, while a decision to finalise the arrangement to share ‘oil tank farms’ in Trincomalee, between Ceylon Petroleum Corporation and Indian Oil Corporation, further helped to ease bilateral tensions.