Sri Lankan Cabinet to resign once all-party govt is formed: PMO

The entire Sri Lankan Cabinet will resign and hand over their responsibilities to a new all-party interim government as soon as it is formed, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office said on Monday, as the bankrupt island nation grappled with political and economic crises.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced on Saturday that he will resign on Wednesday. Prime Minister Wickremesinghe also said that he will step down after a new government is formed.

Opposition parties on Sunday held talks and decided to form an all-party interim government after President Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe agreed to resign.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe's office said all members of the cabinet have agreed to hand over their responsibilities to a new all-party government as soon as it is formed.

"All the ministers who participated in the discussion were of the opinion that as soon as there is an agreement to form an all-party government, they are ready to hand over their responsibilities to that government, the Prime Minister's office said.

This was following a discussion held on Monday with cabinet ministers, it said.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe had held discussions with the ministers on Monday morning.

Party sources said that the issue of an all-party government would be discussed with the Speaker of Parliament later on Monday.

Five cabinet ministers have already announced their resignation.