Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa's whereabouts still not known as protesters continue to occupy his residence

In a statement Saturday night, Wickremesinghe, who has expressed his willingness to resign, said this country is gripped with fuel and food shortages. There will be an important visit scheduled by the WFP next week while crucial talks have to be continued with the IMF. So if the current government is to quit it must be replaced by the next ."



Speaker Abeywardena had asked President Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe to resign immediately to make way for an all-party government after the country witnessed its biggest protest yet amid an unprecedented economic crisis.



The IMF on Sunday said that it was closely monitoring the ongoing developments in Sri Lanka and hoped that the political crisis will be resolved soon to allow for the resumption of dialogue on an IMF-supported programme in the cash-starved country.



The chief of defence staff General Shavendra Silva appealed for calm. He said that an opportunity to resolve the current political crisis in a peaceful manner is now available and said the public must assist the security forces to maintain peace and stability.



Meanwhile, the Colombo national hospital said 102 people had been admitted with injuries. Among them are 11 media personnel.



The police's special task force was accused of brutally assaulting two television journalists at the prime minister's private residence protest .



The attack triggered the backlash which resulted in the house being set on fire by the protesters.



The main Opposition SJB said their constituent parties are to meet this morning to take stock of the political situation.



At least four Cabinet ministers offered their resignations. Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said he would be quitting the moment he ceremonially received the stock of fertiliser which is due on Sunday from India.