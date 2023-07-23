Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to call all-party meeting on implementation of 13A: Minister

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will convene an all-party meeting next week on the implementation of the contentious 13th Amendment to the country's Constitution, a long-pending demand of the minority Tamil community, a minister said on Saturday.

The announcement came a day after the issue figured prominently in the wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Wickremesinghe, with the Indian prime minister highlighting the need for the implementation of the 13th Amendment to the Sri Lankan Constitution.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed to Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe, who arrived in New Delhi on Thursday on a two-day visit, India's expectations from Colombo to fulfil the aspirations of the Tamil community in the island nation.

The Tamil community in Sri Lanka has been demanding the implementation of the 13th Amendment that provides for devolution of power to it. The 13th Amendment (13A) was brought in after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987. It created 9 provinces as devolved units with a temporary merger of the Northern and Eastern provinces.