Sri Lanka's fleeing ex-PM, family take refuge at naval base

In the wake of the widespread violence in Sri Lanka that left five people dead, former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his family on Tuesday took refuge at a naval base in Trincomalee after leaving Colombo under heavy security.



Rajapaksa, his wife Shiranthi, and their youngest son Rohitha and his family, left the Prime Minister's official residence, Temple Trees, early Tuesday morning on board an Air Force helicopter and have now taken refuge at the heavily guarded naval base, an informed military source said.



Reports have also revealed that Rajapaksa's second son, Yositha, who was also the former Prime Minister's Secretary, and his family had left the country on Monday.



Following Rajapaksa's resignation on Monday and the ensuing violence started by the pro-government protesters, the anti-government denonstrators surrounded Temple Trees and tried to forcibly enter the premises.



Military were rushed to his protection and the police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the violent mob.