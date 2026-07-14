Sri Lanka’s Negombo prison riot death toll rises to 32

The death toll from the violent clashes at Sri Lanka's Negombo Prison has risen to 32 after two more prison officials succumbed to their injuries, prison spokesman CI Gajanayake said on Tuesday.

With the latest fatalities, 10 prison officials and 22 inmates have died in one of the country's deadliest prison riots in recent years. At least 20 inmates remain hospitalised, while three prison officials are still undergoing treatment, one of them in critical condition, Gajanayake said.

The violence erupted on 5 and 6 July following a dispute among rival groups of inmates over narcotics inside the overcrowded prison. The confrontation later escalated into clashes between prisoners and prison officials.

Authorities said inmates brutally assaulted prison staff during the unrest. However, inmates alleged that prison officials fired indiscriminately at them through a peephole in the prison's main gate, a claim that has added to calls for a thorough investigation into the incident.