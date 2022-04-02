Sri Lanka's president declares emergency amid protests

Sri Lanka's president declared a state of emergency in the island nation Saturday, a day after angry protesters demonstrated near his home demanding he resign and as plans were were made for a nationwide protest over the country's worst economic crisis in memory.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa invoked sections of the Public Security Ordinance, which gives him authority to make regulations in the interests of public security, preservation of public order, suppression of mutiny, riot or civil commotion or for the maintenance of essential supplies.

Under the emergency regulations, the president can authorize detentions, taking possession of any property and the search any premises. He can also change or suspend any law.

The order came a day after dozens of people were arrested following protests near the president's home. There are also calls for an island-wide public protest on Sunday.

Rajapaksa's office blamed organized extremists within the thousands of protesters for violence during Thursday night's demonstration, where police fired tear gas and a water cannon and arrested 54 people. Dozens of other people were also injured.