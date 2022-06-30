Stand collapses in heavy rain at Galle Stadium

Tyres are used to keep some sections of tarpaulin down on the ground, however other pieces covering the outfield have been blown away.



Veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon's with his brilliant fifer led Australia's dominance over Sri Lanka on the opening day of the first Test of the two-match series, at Galle International Stadium, here on Wednesday.



A total of 13 wickets fell on day one as Australia, led by Lyon's five-for, bowled Sri Lanka out for 212 in their first innings before reaching 98/3 at stumps and trailing by 114 runs.