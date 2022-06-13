Heavy rains in parts of Gujarat: 3 of family killed in wall collapse; 1 dead in lightning strike

Three members of a family were killed after a wall of their house collapsed following heavy rains in Gujarat's Morbi district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday night when the victims were sleeping in their house in Sundaribhavani village under Halvad taluka of the district.

The victims - a woman, her husband and the latter's brother - suffered serious injuries when their house wall collapsed, and died on the spot. They were in the age group of 25 to 30 years, an official from Halvad police station said.