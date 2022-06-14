Staring at yourself during virtual chats may worsen your mood

"We used eye-tracking technology to examine the relationship between mood, alcohol and attentional focus during virtual social interaction," said Talia Ariss, a doctoral candidate at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in the US.



"We found that participants who spent more time looking at themselves during the conversation felt worse after the call, even after controlling for pre-interaction negative moods. And those who were under the influence of alcohol spent more time looking at themselves," Ariss added.



The findings add to previous studies suggesting that people who focus more on themselves than on external realities -- especially during social interactions -- may be susceptible to mood disorders, Ariss said.



"The more self-focused a person is, the more likely they are to report feeling emotions that are consistent with things like anxiety and even depression," she said.