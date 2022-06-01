Why 5 minutes of sun makes your mood better

"Our circadian rhythm, or the biological clock, determines our mental and physical health. Your body's clock responds to light as a signal to be awake and dark as a signal to fall asleep. When you go under the sun, your body starts working to provide your conscious mind with more energy to go through your day. This has an effect, as mentioned before, on your health as a whole", adds Radhika, "Another crucial thing the sun provides us with is Vitamin D. Our body produces it naturally when exposed to the sun. Vitamin D is what enables the body to build and maintain healthy bones. Your body can only absorb calcium when Vitamin D is present. It also facilitates your normal immune system and is linked to improved resistance to certain illnesses such as hypertension, heart stroke and IBS. It is also linked to lowering the effects of depression and helps regulate our mood."



You can take control of your health by doing something as simple as getting 5 minutes of sunlight right after you wake up. The sun is a life-giver, and once you realise how interconnected we are with the universe and with nature, you can open your eyes to a new, more vibrant life.