Sun fires strongest solar flare in nearly 5 years

The Sun has emitted its strongest solar flare seen since 2017.



According to the US Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), an X2.2 flare occurred at 11.57 p.m EDT on April 19. The flare erupted from a region just beyond the southwest limb of the Sun - likely former Region 2992.



The strong flare was associated with multiple bursts on specific radio frequencies but did not result in coronal mass ejection (CME).



"Forecasters are waiting for available coronagraph imagery from the NASA/SOHO LASCO instrument to confirm if a CME took place, and if so, analyse accordingly," SWPC said.



"However, as the source region of the flare was beyond the southwest limb, initial analysis suggests any CME is unlikely to have an Earth-directed component," it added.

"Today's X2.2 solar flare is the strongest solar flare of the current Solar Cycle thus far. It peaked at 03:57 UTC and came from sunspot region 2992 which is rounding the western limb. The eruption was fairly impulsive and the resulting CME is not earth-directed," the agency said on Twitter.