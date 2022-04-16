Sun storms Mercury with a plasma wave

The Sun has spewed a gigantic plasma wave into Mercury.



The plasma wave that stormed Mercury on April 12 is likely to trigger a geomagnetic storm and scouring material from the planet's surface, Live Science reported.



The sun's activity has been increasing far faster than scientists forecast.

The powerful eruption, known as a coronal mass ejection (CME), was seen emanating from the sun's far side on the evening of April 11 and took less than a day to strike Mercury which is the closest planet to our star, according to spaceweather.com.