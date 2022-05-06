Stock markets in Asia, US tumble after biggest interest rate hike in 22 years

That move, which will make borrowing more expensive, had been expected.



Analysts said investors were relieved that the bank had not moved even more aggressively, with Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell saying that a bigger rate hike was not under "active consideration".



But Thursday's losses suggested that worries remain about whether the Fed will be able to slow economic activity enough to cool price increases without tipping the economy into recession - defined as the economy getting smaller for two consecutive quarters, the BBC reported.



Rising prices are also being driven by factors outside the central bank's control, such as spiking energy prices due to the war in Ukraine.