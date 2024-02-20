Stonehenge: Campaigners lose court challenge to tunnel plans

The High Court in London on Monday rejected a bid to stop the construction of a controversial road tunnel near the prehistoric megalithic stone circle Stonehenge in southwest England.

The case pitted British campaigners — and to some extent UNESCO, which named Stonehenge a World Heritage Site in 1986 — against the government, the National Highways agency and the National Trust, a charity that maintains British sites of natural beauty and historical significance.

The Save Stonehenge World Heritage Site group and a private individual who owns land near the proposed construction site, Andy Rhind-Tutt, had argued that plans to build the tunnel, particularly the western section nearer Stonehenge, could cause "permanent and irreversible damage to the site."

The government had initially approved similar plans in 2020, but an appeal against them was successful at the same court, the highest for such issues in England and Wales, in 2021.

Last year, the project was reactivated by the government and at the second attempt the challenge in court failed.

Judge David Holgate largely dismissed the campaigners' claims in Monday's ruling, calling many of them "unarguable."

Holgate said that ministers had "rightly focused on the relevant policies" when making the plans, and that the campaigners' evidence "provides no basis to undermine that conclusion."

What do the proponents argue?

The government and National Highways argue that the tunnel is necessary to relieve traffic on the stretch of the A303 trunk road around the Stonehenge, Amesbury and Salisbury areas.

The busy road is a major route connecting the southwest of England to London. Parts of it follow the route of a road originally constructed by the Romans and it is still often referred to as the Fosse Way.

Much of the A303 is a broad dual carriageway. But the hilly and twisty segment around Stonehenge reverts to a single-lane segment. It's a recognized accident and traffic black spot, with roughly double the average accident rates for a road of its kind, according to National Highways.

Proponents also argue that the tunnel will reduce noise and visual pollution for the roughly 1 million annual visitors at Stonehenge, by moving the vehicles out of sight.

The 3.3-kilometer (roughly 2-mile) tunnel is expected to cost around 1.7 billion pounds (roughly €2 billion or $2.1 billion)