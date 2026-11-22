Record rainfall has caused flooding in San Francisco, damaged infrastructure and left over 51,000 customers without power

El Niño, powerful waves and unusually high tides are increasing California’s coastal flooding and erosion risks

California is strengthening coastal protection measures amid warnings of a potentially historic El Niño event

California is facing growing coastal threats as record rainfall, powerful ocean swells and unusually high tides combine to increase the risk of flooding and erosion. Scientists have warned that the impacts could intensify in the coming days as El Niño-driven sea-level rise and seasonal king tides put coastal communities and infrastructure under pressure.

The US National Weather Service issued warnings early Thursday as fresh storms moved towards California's coastline, bringing heavy rainfall and the threat of flash flooding.

Describing the intensity of the storm system, the weather agency said rainfall rates had exceeded one inch (25.4 mm) per hour in some areas, prompting multiple flash flood warnings.

An atmospheric river influenced by a strong El Niño event brought severe flooding to San Francisco on Wednesday, dumping 2.64 inches of rain in a single day and breaking a rainfall record for that date that had stood for more than a century, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Floodwaters inundated buildings, stranded vehicles on Bay Area freeways and disrupted electricity supplies, leaving more than 51,000 customers without power by Wednesday afternoon.