Cyclone Arnab wreaks havoc in Odisha: 3 dead, thousands affected by floods

With large parts of southern Odisha submerged, the state government has stepped up rescue and relief operations, deploying four helicopters belonging to the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard to airdrop food packets in flood-hit areas of Ganjam district.

Following an aerial survey of the affected areas along with disaster management minister Suresh Pujari, Majhi said the government had immediately sought assistance from the Centre after receiving information about the cyclone's change in course.

Special relief commissioner Rajesh P Patil said food packets had been airdropped at 21 identified locations in Ganjam.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) were also using boats to deliver cooked food to people stranded in inundated villages, despite difficult weather conditions and strong water currents.

More than 23,000 people were staying in relief camps, although the number of those stranded in flood-hit areas was considerably higher, Pujari said.

Of the 313 rescue teams deployed across Odisha, more than 100 were operating in Ganjam and Gajapati districts.

Around 50,000 people have been severely affected by the floods in Ganjam, while the corresponding figures for Gajapati and Kandhamal stand at 30,000 and 12,000, respectively, the minister said.

The state government has also sanctioned an additional Rs 20 crore for Ganjam district to accelerate relief and rescue operations.

A central team is scheduled to visit Odisha on 2 November to assess the damage caused by the cyclone-induced floods.

The overflowing Rushikulya river has caused extensive damage in Ganjam district, inundating several villages, damaging bridges and washing away roads, engineer-in-chief of the Water Resources Department Dilip K. Rout said.

Floodwaters entered residential areas in several locations, with Sorada, Aska, Bhanjanagar and Purushottampur among the worst-affected towns. Several areas of Sanakhemundi also remained inundated.

Ganjam collector V. Keerthi Vasan said rescue and relief operations had been intensified, with relief materials being distributed among affected residents since Thursday.

To strengthen the district administration's response, the government deployed 30 senior Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers to assist with relief and rescue work.