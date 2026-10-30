Odisha parties unite against Andhra Pradesh’s rural polls in disputed Kotia
Koraput administration announces prohibitory orders from 1 November as political leaders pledge joint visits to border villages
Odisha’s ruling BJP and Opposition parties have agreed to jointly oppose Andhra Pradesh’s proposed rural polls in the disputed Kotia region on 5 November
Koraput authorities said prohibitory orders would take effect from 1 November, with legal action against violations or attempts to lure villagers into participating
The district administration has filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court and tightened security in sensitive border villages
Odisha’s ruling BJP and Opposition parties have agreed to jointly resist Andhra Pradesh’s move to hold rural elections in the disputed Kotia region, setting aside political differences over the long-running territorial row.
The decision was taken at an all-party meeting chaired by Koraput collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan on Thursday. Representatives of the major parties unanimously agreed to defend Odisha’s territorial interests, political leaders said on Friday.
The hill villages of Kotia, situated along the Odisha–Andhra Pradesh border in the Eastern Ghats, have been at the centre of a decades-old dispute. Both states claim jurisdiction over the area, and the matter remains before the Supreme Court.
Residents have participated in elections in both states, making polling exercises a recurring source of friction between the two administrations.
With Andhra Pradesh’s elections scheduled for 5 November, Koraput authorities have announced restrictions and warned of legal action against anyone violating them.
Mahajan said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita would come into force on 1 November to prevent unauthorised activities and maintain law and order.
He said the administration had already filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court challenging Andhra Pradesh’s electoral activities in Kotia.
Anyone found luring residents into participating in the neighbouring state’s elections or breaching the prohibitory orders would face legal proceedings, including arrest where necessary, the collector said.
Jeypore Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati said there could be no compromise on Odisha’s claim over Kotia.
“Not an inch of Kotia will be surrendered to Andhra Pradesh,” he said, describing the region as an integral part of Odisha.
Bahinipati also said residents choosing to vote in Andhra Pradesh’s elections should relinquish the benefits they received from the Odisha government.
Former BJD MP from Koraput Jhina Hikaka said leaders across parties would visit the disputed villages together and could remain there if required to oppose the conduct of elections.
He said the parties had agreed on a collective approach to protecting Kotia and preventing Andhra Pradesh from holding the polls.
BJP MLA Raghuram Machha said the state government was taking the necessary steps to safeguard Odisha’s interests and appealed for cooperation from all political parties.
Security has been strengthened in sensitive border villages, with police stationed at strategic points to monitor movement ahead of polling.
Mahajan said the administration was also pursuing development work and addressing residents’ grievances to build public confidence.
With PTI inputs