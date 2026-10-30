Odisha parties unite against Andhra Pradesh’s rural polls in disputed Kotia

Odisha’s ruling BJP and Opposition parties have agreed to jointly oppose Andhra Pradesh’s proposed rural polls in the disputed Kotia region on 5 November

Koraput authorities said prohibitory orders would take effect from 1 November, with legal action against violations or attempts to lure villagers into participating

The district administration has filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court and tightened security in sensitive border villages

Odisha’s ruling BJP and Opposition parties have agreed to jointly resist Andhra Pradesh’s move to hold rural elections in the disputed Kotia region, setting aside political differences over the long-running territorial row.

The decision was taken at an all-party meeting chaired by Koraput collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan on Thursday. Representatives of the major parties unanimously agreed to defend Odisha’s territorial interests, political leaders said on Friday.

The hill villages of Kotia, situated along the Odisha–Andhra Pradesh border in the Eastern Ghats, have been at the centre of a decades-old dispute. Both states claim jurisdiction over the area, and the matter remains before the Supreme Court.

Residents have participated in elections in both states, making polling exercises a recurring source of friction between the two administrations.

With Andhra Pradesh’s elections scheduled for 5 November, Koraput authorities have announced restrictions and warned of legal action against anyone violating them.

Mahajan said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita would come into force on 1 November to prevent unauthorised activities and maintain law and order.

He said the administration had already filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court challenging Andhra Pradesh’s electoral activities in Kotia.

Anyone found luring residents into participating in the neighbouring state’s elections or breaching the prohibitory orders would face legal proceedings, including arrest where necessary, the collector said.

Jeypore Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati said there could be no compromise on Odisha’s claim over Kotia.

“Not an inch of Kotia will be surrendered to Andhra Pradesh,” he said, describing the region as an integral part of Odisha.