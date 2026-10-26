Cyclone Arnab intensifies over Bay of Bengal; red alert issued for AP, Odisha

IMD issues a red alert as Cyclone Arnab is forecast to bring winds up to 140 kmph by 28 October

North Andhra and coastal districts brace for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on 27–28 October

Chandrababu Naidu reviews preparedness as 10 NDRF and 11 SDRF teams are deployed.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining parts of Odisha after a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclone Arnab, warning of very heavy rainfall, powerful winds and possible disruption along the eastern coast.

In its bulletin issued on Monday morning, the IMD said the system had intensified into a cyclonic storm over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. The weather department warned that the storm was likely to strengthen further and approach the Andhra Pradesh coast in the coming days.

The IMD issued a cyclone warning, classified as a red message, for the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts.

According to the IMD, the system moved nearly westwards at a speed of around 15 kmph during the six hours preceding 5.30 am on 26 October, when it was centred over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal.

At that time, the storm was located approximately 590 km northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 610 km southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha and 650 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.