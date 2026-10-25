Odisha steps up evacuation plans as Cyclone Arnab approaches Andhra coast
State deploys disaster response teams and prepares shelters as IMD warns of extremely heavy rainfall in five districts from 28 October
The Odisha government on Sunday stepped up its cyclone preparedness, deploying disaster response teams and preparing evacuation facilities as a severe cyclonic storm is forecast to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast around 28 October, officials said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a depression over the Bay of Bengal had intensified into a deep depression and was likely to cross the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm, with sustained wind speeds of 115-125 kmph and gusts reaching 140 kmph.
The system is expected to make landfall around the forenoon of 28 October, about 300 km from Odisha’s Gopalpur, officials said.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said Odisha would remain fully prepared despite the forecast landfall being in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. He directed officials to prioritise public safety, evacuation and emergency response, reiterating the state’s zero-casualty objective.
The government cancelled the leave of district collectors, district magistrates and other officials posted in critical offices, directing them to return to their headquarters immediately.
Majhi warned that Odisha could experience heavy rainfall and gusty winds of 70-90 kmph, particularly in southern and coastal districts. Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri are expected to be among the worst-affected areas.
Schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in these five districts will remain closed on 28 and 29 October. Collectors in other districts will decide on closures according to the evolving weather situation.
The chief minister also directed officials to move people from vulnerable areas to safer locations, with particular attention to elderly people, patients and pregnant women.
Those requiring medical assistance should be shifted to health facilities where necessary.
Around 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force teams and 17 National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed, while 225 Fire Services teams are on high alert, Majhi said. Collectors in coastal and southern districts have been instructed to keep cyclone shelters ready.
Ganjam district collector Keerthi Vasan V said 100 cyclone shelters were prepared and 1,000 temporary locations identified to accommodate people if evacuations became necessary.
Senior officials have also been assigned to vulnerable districts to oversee preparedness and response. The chief minister directed departments, including health, water resources, energy, agriculture and rural development, to remain ready to respond to damage caused by the cyclone and associated rainfall.
The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across Odisha from 27 to 29 October. A red warning has been issued for Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Ganjam for 28 October, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm possible.
The rainfall could be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 60-70 kmph, the IMD said. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea from 24 October.