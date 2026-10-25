Odisha steps up evacuation plans as Cyclone Arnab approaches Andhra coast

The Odisha government on Sunday stepped up its cyclone preparedness, deploying disaster response teams and preparing evacuation facilities as a severe cyclonic storm is forecast to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast around 28 October, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a depression over the Bay of Bengal had intensified into a deep depression and was likely to cross the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm, with sustained wind speeds of 115-125 kmph and gusts reaching 140 kmph.

The system is expected to make landfall around the forenoon of 28 October, about 300 km from Odisha’s Gopalpur, officials said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said Odisha would remain fully prepared despite the forecast landfall being in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. He directed officials to prioritise public safety, evacuation and emergency response, reiterating the state’s zero-casualty objective.

The government cancelled the leave of district collectors, district magistrates and other officials posted in critical offices, directing them to return to their headquarters immediately.

Majhi warned that Odisha could experience heavy rainfall and gusty winds of 70-90 kmph, particularly in southern and coastal districts. Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri are expected to be among the worst-affected areas.

Schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in these five districts will remain closed on 28 and 29 October. Collectors in other districts will decide on closures according to the evolving weather situation.

The chief minister also directed officials to move people from vulnerable areas to safer locations, with particular attention to elderly people, patients and pregnant women.