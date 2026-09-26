Cyclone Arnab: Rains shut Chhattisgarh schools; 13 MP districts on heavy rain alert

Rain has submerged roads and affected connections between districts, particularly in Bastar and adjoining areas. In Mahasamund, rising water in the Mahanadi and releases from the Gangrel Dam have put 18 riverside villages on alert. Two guards stranded by floodwater at a liquor shop in Bamhani village were rescued.

All 14 gates of the Gangrel Dam in Dhamtari have been opened as the reservoir filled following sustained rain. The additional discharge has increased concern for settlements downstream. Other reservoirs in the region are also close to capacity, while officials have identified safer locations for residents who may need to move.

The IMD described the weather system on Saturday as a depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining north Chhattisgarh. It has issued very heavy rain warnings for parts of Madhya Pradesh, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds also expected.

The 13 districts under a very heavy rain alert are Datia, Bhind, Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Umaria, Katni, Jabalpur, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari. Heavy rain is forecast in several neighbouring districts.

Rainfall recorded by Saturday morning included 191.8 mm at Bichhia, 180.2 mm at Ajaigarh and 148 mm at Amarkantak. The depression is expected to move towards southeast Uttar Pradesh and weaken by Saturday evening. Authorities have advised residents to avoid low-lying areas, flooded underpasses and overflowing bridges.

With IANS inputs