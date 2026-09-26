UP: Heavy showers damage crops; IMD says thunderstorms, more rain likely
Rainfall activity likely to remain elevated across parts of the state through 27 September
Heavy rain and strong winds lashed Uttar Pradesh as a depression over Madhya Pradesh moved towards southeast UP, with Lucknow recording 125.8 mm of rain in 21 hours.
The IMD forecast heavy to very heavy rain in parts of eastern UP, with thunderstorms and gusty winds, while warning of possible flash floods in some watersheds.
The state government has put vulnerable districts on alert, with administrations asked to prepare for flooding and assess damage to crops and property.
Heavy rain lashed several parts of Uttar Pradesh as monsoon activity intensified across the state, with Lucknow recording 125.8 mm of rainfall in the 21 hours ending Saturday, 26 September morning. Strong winds also damaged standing crops in rural areas.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. Rain and thundershowers are likely to continue at several places on Sunday.
The weather system driving the rainfall was a depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining north Chhattisgarh, which was moving north-northwestwards towards southeast Uttar Pradesh. At 5.30 am on Saturday, the system was centred about 230 km south of Prayagraj, officials said.
The depression is likely to maintain its intensity while moving towards southeast Uttar Pradesh till Saturday evening before gradually weakening into a well-marked low-pressure area over the following 12 hours, the IMD said.
The heavy rain caused waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several areas, while residents of low-lying neighbourhoods faced difficulties as showers continued through the night.
"It rained continuously through the night, and several roads were waterlogged by morning. Movement became difficult in many places," a resident said.
Another resident said strong winds accompanying the rain had added to the disruption. "The rain was heavy, and the wind was quite strong. People were forced to take shelter in many places," he said.
Ayodhya was also affected, with rain and gusty winds disrupting movement around Ram Path, the Ram temple, Hanumangarhi, Kanak Bhawan and the Saryu area.
Devotees and local residents faced difficulties moving through open areas as strong winds accompanied the showers. "The rain did not stop people from visiting the temple, but walking around became difficult because of the water and strong wind," a devotee said.
In rural areas, farmers reported damage to standing crops as strong winds and rain caused several crops to fall to the ground. They expressed concern that prolonged rain and gusty winds could worsen the damage. "If the rain and wind continue, more crops could fall and the losses will increase," a farmer said.
The state government has put district administrations on alert in view of the forecast and the possibility of flash floods. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district magistrates in affected districts to maintain special vigilance, visit vulnerable areas and monitor arrangements on the ground. Schools have been ordered to remain closed in districts under red alert and facing the possibility of flash floods.
Officials have also been asked to assess damage caused by excessive rainfall and lightning and provide assistance to affected families within 24 hours.
Several districts have been identified as vulnerable to sudden flooding, including Azamgarh, Ballia, Ghazipur, Mau, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Balrampur, Ambedkar Nagar, Pratapgarh, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Gonda, Shravasti, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Hardoi, Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Barabanki, Amethi, Fatehpur, Kanpur Nagar, Banda, Kaushambi and Chitrakoot.
Relief and rescue agencies have been asked to remain prepared for flooding, waterlogging, lightning and strong winds. District administrations have also been directed to issue weather warnings through public address systems and local communication channels.
The IMD has warned that intense rainfall could trigger flash floods in some watersheds of Uttar Pradesh. People have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during thunderstorms and lightning and to stay away from open areas, trees and water bodies.
Lucknow recorded 125.8 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on Friday and 5.30 am on Saturday, marking one of the heavier spells of the season in the state capital.
Rainfall activity is expected to remain elevated over parts of Uttar Pradesh through 27 September, even as the depression gradually weakens after moving into the state.
With PTI inputs