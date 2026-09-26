UP: Heavy showers damage crops; IMD says thunderstorms, more rain likely

Heavy rain and strong winds lashed Uttar Pradesh as a depression over Madhya Pradesh moved towards southeast UP, with Lucknow recording 125.8 mm of rain in 21 hours.

The IMD forecast heavy to very heavy rain in parts of eastern UP, with thunderstorms and gusty winds, while warning of possible flash floods in some watersheds.

The state government has put vulnerable districts on alert, with administrations asked to prepare for flooding and assess damage to crops and property.

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Uttar Pradesh as monsoon activity intensified across the state, with Lucknow recording 125.8 mm of rainfall in the 21 hours ending Saturday, 26 September morning. Strong winds also damaged standing crops in rural areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. Rain and thundershowers are likely to continue at several places on Sunday.

The weather system driving the rainfall was a depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining north Chhattisgarh, which was moving north-northwestwards towards southeast Uttar Pradesh. At 5.30 am on Saturday, the system was centred about 230 km south of Prayagraj, officials said.

The depression is likely to maintain its intensity while moving towards southeast Uttar Pradesh till Saturday evening before gradually weakening into a well-marked low-pressure area over the following 12 hours, the IMD said.