UP braces for heavy rain, flash flood risk as rainfall intensifies
IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rain in eastern UP on 25-26 September and western districts on 26 September
Uttar Pradesh is likely to see increased rainfall activity over the next two days, with heavy to very heavy rain and isolated extremely heavy showers forecast.
The IMD has warned of flash floods, strong winds and a 4-7°C fall in maximum temperatures over the next 48 hours.
Lucknow recorded 50.6 mm of rain on Friday, while several other districts received substantial rainfall.
Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness an increase in rainfall activity over the next two days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy to very heavy rain at several places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations.
The weather system responsible for the intensification formed after a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast and moved north-westwards. It is likely to maintain its intensity for the next 12 hours before gradually weakening into a well-marked low-pressure area over the subsequent 12 hours, according to the IMD bulletin.
The system is expected to enhance rainfall activity across Uttar Pradesh, with heavy to very heavy rain likely in eastern Uttar Pradesh on 25 and 26 September and in western Uttar Pradesh on 26 September. Extremely heavy rainfall is also possible at isolated places.
The weather department warned that intense rainfall could trigger flash floods in some watersheds across the state. Strong surface winds of 30-40 kmph, with gusts reaching around 50 kmph, are also likely to accompany the rain. At isolated places, gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, occasionally reaching 60 kmph, are possible.
Rain and thundershowers are expected at many places in western Uttar Pradesh and most places in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Maximum temperatures are also likely to fall significantly by 4-7°C over the next 48 hours.
In Lucknow, the IMD forecast overcast conditions, strong surface winds and intermittent spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain around 24°C and 22°C, respectively. Thunderstorms, lightning and heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places.
Lucknow recorded 50.6 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday.
Several other parts of the state also received significant rainfall. Banda recorded the highest rainfall at 146 mm, followed by Bahraich at 103.6 mm, Barabanki at 62.4 mm, Hamirpur at 54 mm, Hardoi at 37 mm, Lakhimpur Kheri at 35 mm, Shahjahanpur at 33.8 mm and Kanpur city at 32.2 mm.
The weather system is expected to keep the monsoon active over the state until 27 September, with widespread rainfall likely on 26 September and rain and thundershowers continuing at several places thereafter.
According to the forecast, western Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive rain and thundershowers at many places on 25 and 26 September, accompanied by strong surface winds. Eastern Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive rain at most places on 25 and 26 September, with heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated extremely heavy rain during the period.
The IMD has advised people in areas vulnerable to waterlogging and flash floods to remain alert and follow location-specific weather warnings.