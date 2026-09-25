UP braces for heavy rain, flash flood risk as rainfall intensifies

Uttar Pradesh is likely to see increased rainfall activity over the next two days, with heavy to very heavy rain and isolated extremely heavy showers forecast.

The IMD has warned of flash floods, strong winds and a 4-7°C fall in maximum temperatures over the next 48 hours.

Lucknow recorded 50.6 mm of rain on Friday, while several other districts received substantial rainfall.

Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness an increase in rainfall activity over the next two days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy to very heavy rain at several places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

The weather system responsible for the intensification formed after a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast and moved north-westwards. It is likely to maintain its intensity for the next 12 hours before gradually weakening into a well-marked low-pressure area over the subsequent 12 hours, according to the IMD bulletin.

The system is expected to enhance rainfall activity across Uttar Pradesh, with heavy to very heavy rain likely in eastern Uttar Pradesh on 25 and 26 September and in western Uttar Pradesh on 26 September. Extremely heavy rainfall is also possible at isolated places.

The weather department warned that intense rainfall could trigger flash floods in some watersheds across the state. Strong surface winds of 30-40 kmph, with gusts reaching around 50 kmph, are also likely to accompany the rain. At isolated places, gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, occasionally reaching 60 kmph, are possible.