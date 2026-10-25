Very severe cyclonic storm likely to cross Andhra coast on 28 October: IMD

The system was also located around 980 km east-southeast of Kakinada, 1,080 km east of Machilipatnam and 1,150 km east of Bapatla.

The IMD has forecast that the depression will initially move nearly southwards before intensifying into a deep depression and gradually turning west-northwestwards on Sunday.

The system is likely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of 26 October. It is then expected to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of 27 October.

According to the forecast, the system may subsequently strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast by the morning of 28 October.

The storm is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of 28 October, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 115–125 kmph and gusts reaching 140 kmph, the IMD said.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has advised residents to remain extremely vigilant as the weather system develops.

Chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting with senior officials, including Chief Secretary Sai Prasad and representatives of the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS), to assess preparedness and coordinate preventive measures.

During the meeting, officials briefed the chief minister on the likelihood of the system intensifying into a cyclone and bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall to coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Naidu directed the administrative machinery to remain on high alert and ensure that advance weather advisories reach the public in time.

He also instructed officials to prevent fishermen from venturing into the sea in view of the possibility of strong winds and dangerous sea conditions along the coast.

The chief minister directed officials to alert residents in low-lying areas that could be affected by the approaching storm and ensure that precautionary measures are in place.

He also ordered the availability of toll-free helpline numbers to help people obtain emergency assistance and weather-related information.

With the system expected to intensify over the coming days, authorities are monitoring its movement and strengthening preparedness measures. Residents in coastal and vulnerable areas have been advised to follow official IMD bulletins and government instructions as the forecast may be updated.

With IANS inputs