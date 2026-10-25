Delhi-NCR: Rain, hailstorms bring relief; IMD forecasts cooler conditions

Rain, thunderstorms and hailstorms swept across Delhi-NCR late Saturday night, bringing cooler conditions to the region

IMD forecasts partly cloudy skies in Delhi on 25 October, with temperatures ranging between 18°C and 32°C

Delhi’s AQI improved to 191 from 230 a day earlier, entering the moderate category amid hopes of temporary relief from pollution

Rain, thunderstorms and strong winds swept across Delhi-NCR late Saturday night, 24 October, bringing a sudden change in weather and cooler conditions. Showers were reported in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, while hailstorms were reported in parts of Delhi and Noida.

The sudden spell of rain brought relief from relatively warm conditions across the national capital and neighbouring areas. Hisar in Haryana also reported rain and hail as unsettled weather affected parts of the region.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is likely to experience partly cloudy skies on Sunday, 25 October, with no further rainfall forecast for the day. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain around 32°C and 18°C, respectively.