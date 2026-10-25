Delhi-NCR: Rain, hailstorms bring relief; IMD forecasts cooler conditions
IMD forecasts partly cloudy skies in Delhi on 25 October, with temperatures ranging between 18°C and 32°C
Rain, thunderstorms and hailstorms swept across Delhi-NCR late Saturday night, bringing cooler conditions to the region
IMD forecasts partly cloudy skies in Delhi on 25 October, with temperatures ranging between 18°C and 32°C
Delhi’s AQI improved to 191 from 230 a day earlier, entering the moderate category amid hopes of temporary relief from pollution
Rain, thunderstorms and strong winds swept across Delhi-NCR late Saturday night, 24 October, bringing a sudden change in weather and cooler conditions. Showers were reported in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, while hailstorms were reported in parts of Delhi and Noida.
The sudden spell of rain brought relief from relatively warm conditions across the national capital and neighbouring areas. Hisar in Haryana also reported rain and hail as unsettled weather affected parts of the region.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is likely to experience partly cloudy skies on Sunday, 25 October, with no further rainfall forecast for the day. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain around 32°C and 18°C, respectively.
However, the weather outlook remains unsettled in several other parts of the country, where rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of southern and eastern India, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 191 on Saturday, down from 230 a day earlier, placing it in the 'moderate' category. The reading was also the lowest recorded for 24 October in a decade, excluding the Covid-19 period, according to the Delhi government's environment department.
The rainfall and stronger winds have raised hopes of temporary relief from air pollution. However, the extent and duration of any improvement will depend on changing weather conditions and pollution sources.
With cooler conditions following the late-night showers, Delhi-NCR residents can expect a change from the recent warmer spell, while the wider weather system continues to affect several parts of the country.
With agency inputs