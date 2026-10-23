Rahul Gandhi urges Congress workers to help rain-hit families in Tamil Nadu

Rahul Gandhi urges Congress workers to assist rain-affected families in Tamil Nadu

Heavy downpours cause flooding and waterlogging, with reservoir levels rising across the state

Chief minister C. Joseph Vijay reviews monsoon preparedness and relief operations

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called on party leaders and workers to help families affected by heavy rain across Tamil Nadu and support relief efforts in coordination with local authorities.

Persistent showers brought by the active northeast monsoon have inundated parts of Chennai and several southern districts. Sankarankoil experienced severe waterlogging following intense downpours, while rain also swelled waterfalls and pushed up water levels in reservoirs across the state.

In a message on X, Rahul Gandhi expressed solidarity with those affected and urged Congress workers to prioritise assistance to elderly people and vulnerable residents.

“My thoughts are with everyone affected by the heavy rains in Tamil Nadu. I appeal to Congress leaders and workers to reach out to families in the affected areas and help with relief,” he wrote.