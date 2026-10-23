Rahul Gandhi urges Congress workers to help rain-hit families in Tamil Nadu
Heavy monsoon showers inundate parts of Chennai and southern districts as chief minister Vijay reviews emergency measures
Rahul Gandhi urges Congress workers to assist rain-affected families in Tamil Nadu
Heavy downpours cause flooding and waterlogging, with reservoir levels rising across the state
Chief minister C. Joseph Vijay reviews monsoon preparedness and relief operations
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called on party leaders and workers to help families affected by heavy rain across Tamil Nadu and support relief efforts in coordination with local authorities.
Persistent showers brought by the active northeast monsoon have inundated parts of Chennai and several southern districts. Sankarankoil experienced severe waterlogging following intense downpours, while rain also swelled waterfalls and pushed up water levels in reservoirs across the state.
In a message on X, Rahul Gandhi expressed solidarity with those affected and urged Congress workers to prioritise assistance to elderly people and vulnerable residents.
“My thoughts are with everyone affected by the heavy rains in Tamil Nadu. I appeal to Congress leaders and workers to reach out to families in the affected areas and help with relief,” he wrote.
The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha also asked party workers to work closely with local authorities. Addressing residents, he added: “To my sisters and brothers in Tamil Nadu: we stand with you. Please stay safe.”
The Congress is a constituent of the TVK-led coalition government in Tamil Nadu.
Chief minister C. Joseph Vijay visited the State Emergency Operation Centre at Ezhilagam on Thursday to assess preparations and coordination as heavy rain continued.
During the visit, he reviewed conditions across districts, statewide monsoon preparedness, emergency response arrangements and ongoing relief operations.
With agency inputs