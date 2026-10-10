Rahul Gandhi meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, discusses political cooperation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay at his residence in Neelankarai, Chennai, with the two leaders discussing political issues and possible long-term cooperation, party sources said.

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, spent about an hour with Vijay at his residence in the city's suburbs. According to party sources, their discussions covered political coordination, governance priorities and youth-related issues, including unemployment, education reforms and opposition to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

The leaders also discussed opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and allegations of discrepancies in electoral rolls, sources said.

Following the meeting, Gandhi and Vijay left the residence together amid heavy security and cheering supporters, a senior TVK functionary said.