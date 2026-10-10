'Their core characteristic is cowardice': Rahul calls out Modi, Shah, Bhagwat

As per media reports, around 2,000 people had been detained across the capital, with many picked up before they could reach the planned protest venue at Jantar Mantar, though no official data has yet been released.

Addressing Modi directly, Gandhi challenged the government to deploy more police or arrest the protesters, saying neither action would deter the movement. "Arrest all the leaders. Arrest all the young people. Arrest us all," he said, insisting that the Opposition would not back down.

Gandhi also claimed that the protesters already possessed information needed to pursue their campaign, though he did not specify what that information was or provide details to substantiate the claim. "We are going to defend our Constitution. We are going to protect the voice of the Indian people," he said, promising to fight to ensure that what he alleged had been done to the country over the past 10–15 years was never repeated.

He praised the young protesters and urged them to continue their demonstrations, assuring them of the Congress’s support. "Youth of India, I am proud of you. Keep protesting. We are standing with you," Gandhi said.

The statement adds to the Opposition’s sustained campaign against Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR exercise. The Congress leader has repeatedly accused the government and the poll body of undermining electoral integrity, while the Election Commission has defended the revision process.