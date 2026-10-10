Delhi in ‘Super Emergency’: Mamata Banerjee after detention during anti-CEC protest

Mamata Banerjee says Delhi's situation has gone “beyond Emergency”

Delhi Police detains Banerjee and TMC leaders after their dharna on South Avenue

TMC leaders allege they were stopped from joining the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said the situation in Delhi had gone “beyond Emergency” after she and several party leaders were detained by Delhi Police while protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Banerjee, along with TMC joint secretaries Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam, Lok Sabha MP Pratima Mondal and former MP Saket Gokhale, staged a dharna at a bus stop on South Avenue after allegedly being stopped from proceeding to Jantar Mantar, around 5 km away.

The leaders had sought to join a demonstration called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is demanding Kumar's resignation.

“This has gone beyond an Emergency; it has become a Super Emergency,” Banerjee said, criticising the police action against protesters.

She said maintaining peace was important but alleged that the authorities' actions were neither right for the country nor its people. She also argued that such measures could increase the protesters' popularity.

According to the TMC, the leaders staged the dharna after police denied them permission to leave the area. They held placards, with Banerjee wearing a band-aid over her mouth, to express solidarity with the demonstrators.