TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh alleges attack on car en route to Mamata Banerjee rally

Ghosh said people stopped the vehicle in Uttarpara, threw stones and eggs at it, and struck its windows with iron rods. The rear window shattered, sending glass fragments towards him as he sat beside the driver, he said.

“They kept telling me to go back and not attend Mamata Banerjee’s meeting,” Ghosh said. He accused BJP supporters of carrying out the attack and said he would go to the West Bengal Police headquarters in Kolkata to raise concerns about the police response.

Banerjee condemned the alleged attack before leaving for the rally and also blamed BJP supporters. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rahul Sinha rejected the accusation, saying his party had no connection with the incident. He claimed it stemmed from rivalry within the TMC.

The accounts of who carried out the alleged attack have not been independently established.

With IANS inputs