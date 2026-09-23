Kolkata: Mukundapur erupts in TMC-BJP clash, former IPS officer injured

Mukundapur descended into chaos on Tuesday as a dispute over a Trinamool Congress (TMC) party office turned into a violent confrontation involving Trinamool and BJP supporters. Several people were injured, vehicles were damaged and the streets became the scene of a bitter political clash.

The most disturbing images were those of former IPS officer and former Mamata AITC MLA Humayun Kabir, who appeared in a video with blood running down his face and his eye visibly swollen. Kabir accused BJP workers of attacking him in front of the police.

He said, “BJP miscreants attacked us right in front of the police. They beat me up, causing injuries to my face and eye, and tore my clothes.”

Trinamool also alleged that its leader Upasana Chowdhury was attacked. Derek O'Brien said in a post on X that “BJP miscreants attacked Upasana's home as well”. Chowdhury herself alleged that BJP leaders and workers had threatened the group during the confrontation.