Bengal: BJP workers lock panchayat office over Annapurna dues as protests spread

BJP Mahila Morcha workers and other women have joined protests over delayed or rejected Annapurna payments, including an alleged locking of a gram panchayat office in Hooghly.

The protests come days after the government announced that nearly 1.58 crore women would receive the September instalment of Rs 3,000 through direct transfers on 17 September.

Demonstrations have been reported from several districts, with protesters citing pending applications, rejections, verification issues and DBT discrepancies; BJP workers themselves are now demanding answers from their own government.

The Annapurna Bhandar scheme is facing another wave of protests in West Bengal, with even BJP Mahila Morcha workers and other women demonstrating over non-payment of the promised Rs 3,000 monthly assistance. In Polba, Hooghly, women identifying themselves as BJP workers allegedly locked a gram panchayat office, while in Cooch Behar, protesters confronted minister of state Malati Rava Roy over rejected and pending applications.

The latest protests have been reported from Malda, Nadia, Hooghly, Paschim Medinipur, Howrah and Murshidabad, adding to growing anger among women who say they completed the required formalities but are still waiting for the money. Similar protests over delayed or missing payments have been reported across Bengal in recent months.

What makes the latest protests particularly striking is that BJP workers themselves are among those demonstrating against the BJP government. The development comes days after the government announced that the September instalment would be transferred to beneficiaries on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, 17 September. Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari had said nearly 1.58 crore women would receive Rs 3,000 each through direct benefit transfers.

Yet within days, women were back on the streets and outside block offices, asking why the promised money had not reached them.