Bengal anti-corruption helpline flooded with one question: 'Where's my Annapurna money?'

The West Bengal government's newly launched anti-corruption helpline has quickly become one of the busiest phone lines in the state — but not for the reasons officials had anticipated.

Instead of reporting syndicate rackets, illegal toll collection or demands for cut-money, hundreds of callers have been asking a very different question: 'When will my Annapurna money arrive?'

Since chief minister Suvendu Adhikari unveiled the BJP government's 'zero-tolerance' policy against corruption and launched four dedicated toll-free numbers on Tuesday, 28 July, the control room on the ground floor of Nabanna has barely had a moment's respite. By Wednesday evening, officials had received more than 2,000 calls.

Much to the surprise of the operators, a large number had nothing to do with corruption.

One caller reportedly asked, "My wife still hasn't received her Annapurna payment. What should we do now?" Another wanted to know, "When will the second instalment be credited?" Others rang to enquire about Ayushman Bharat cards, old-age pensions, electricity bills and even land disputes with neighbours.

One official said with a smile, "It seems people believe Nabanna has become a one-stop solution for every problem. We expected complaints about syndicates and illegal liquor dens. Instead, we are explaining social welfare schemes all day."

Another operator said, "Some people start by saying they have an urgent complaint. We get ready to note down details of corruption, and then they ask why their pension has not arrived."