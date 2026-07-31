Suvendu Adhikari aide murder: Now, focus shifts to 'rival political party'

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday added a political dimension to its probe into the murder of Chandranath Rath, a close aide of West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, claiming it had uncovered alleged links between one of the accused and the office of an unnamed 'rival political party'.

The agency arrested two brothers, Sagar and Sahib Sonkar, who had worked with Rath, and alleged that Sagar had maintained regular landline contact with the office of the rival party while he was employed by the slain BJP functionary.

Officials said the CBI was trying to identify the individual Sagar had allegedly been in touch with. Investigators also claimed he had worked for an MLA of the rival party until 2020 before joining the BJP.

The agency said suspicion arose after analysing Sagar's call detail records, which allegedly showed repeated calls to the local office of the rival political outfit.

According to the CBI, the alleged conspiracy to kill Rath had been in the works since December 2025, with the plan postponed several times before it was eventually carried out. Investigators also alleged that Sagar acted as the link between the conspirators and the hired shooters, arranging both the contract and the payment for the killing.