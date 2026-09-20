Bengal receives a lesson in the right (way) to pray

Of course the lion has to be replaced. You cannot have Durga ride a fierce carnivore and ask worshippers to be strict herbivores. And why should Ma Durga, a pure and authentic goddess, ride an animal that devours flesh? Why should she not ride a plunderous pumpkin or an eccentric eggplant? True, some hymns will have to be subtly tweaked, but who understands Sanskrit anyway? If a reddish radish is glorified in a bombastic shloka with imperfect metre, who is going to complain?

Yes, the goddess will be unhappy at first; she isn’t used to a ‘vahana’ that won’t respond when she bids it to roll forward or veer leftward, but even she must bow to superior ethics. And if she throws a tantrum, how about a rambunctious rhinoceros? Or perhaps a monumental mammoth?

Oh, Ganesha will not like that and the choreography of the divine ensemble will be disturbed, but Durga might have the just-right herbivore to command. That aggressive yet stately jumbo could coil its trunk around Mahishasura, hoist him and fling him and trample him and for good effect sink its tusks into the asura’s villainous breast. Wouldn’t that make a glorious spectacle? And isn’t it time to change the old vahana anyway?

Which brings us to the subject of stubborn Bengalis. Bengalis are a weird tribe. They are so lazy, physically and mentally. Especially mentally. Their cerebrums and cerebellums simply do not admit the idea that everything — even Bengaliness — must change with time. Why must they go on and on with the same old ways of celebration? Why can’t they see that they have been irresponsible worshippers and non-introspecting revellers?