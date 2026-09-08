Bageshwar Baba runs into furious Bengalis over ‘vegetarian food’ firman on Durga Puja

How dare he come to Bengal and tell Bengalis how to celebrate Durga Puja? Have Bengalis ever told people in other states what to eat and how to observe their festivals? How has he been allowed to get away after calling Bengalis who consume meat and fish during Durga Puja ‘fraud’ Hindus (pakhandi)? Why has there been no FIR lodged and why has there been no arrest? These were some of the questions raised by the celebrated anchor of TV Ananda, the Bengali channel of the ABP Group, during a prime-time show on Monday, 7 September.

The controversy centres on Dhirendra Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, a 30-year-old Hindu religious preacher and head priest of the Bageshwar Dham temple in Madhya Pradesh. Shastri is known for his public durbars, where he claims to miraculously identify devotees’ problems and offer solutions to them.

Can an obscure Baba from Madhya Pradesh be allowed to call Bengalis names and divide society? The question was endorsed by the panelists on the show.

The outrage is real.

Bengalis are pointing out that they consider the annual Durga Puja festival as Ma Durga’s homecoming—the time when the daughter returns to her maternal home to be fed and fussed over. It has traditionally been a time to greet the daughter with the choicest fish and meat. Swami Vivekananda not only asked his followers to consume meat, he also enjoyed cooking meat.

Meat is central to Shakta Hinduism, the tradition of Hindu worship centred on the divine feminine. It is offered to Ma Durga and Ma Kali as part of ancient rituals in some Shakta traditions. Meat offerings and their consumption as prasad are also part of certain Durga Puja practices. Any interference in these long-standing rituals, many Bengalis argue, will not be tolerated.

An FIR has meanwhile been lodged in Kolkata seeking police action against Bageshwar Baba alias Dhirendra Shastri, accusing him of hurting Hindu sentiments and attempting to polarise Bengali society over his appeal for people to avoid non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja.

Embarrassed by the growing controversy, BJP leaders have been busy fire-fighting. State BJP president Shamik Bhattacharya has dismissed the Baba’s appeal.

“No sadhu or political party has the right to dictate dietary restrictions on anyone. At the same time, no Baba must think himself to be above Swami Vivekananda here,” Bhattacharya has said, adding that Bengalis will continue eating what they have always eaten during the Puja.

Other BJP leaders have accused anti-BJP forces of overreacting and making a mountain out of a molehill. Bageshwar Baba, they have argued, had the right to say what he did, just as Bengalis have the right to ignore his appeal. Why accord him so much importance, they have asked.