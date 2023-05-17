Bageshwar Dham chief saying "India-a Hindu Rashtra" has no value: Nitish Kumar
Ruling Mahagathbandhan parties---JD(U) and RJD---stepped up their attack on the religious preacher for calling India "Hindu Rashtra". BJP stood up for the controversial Baba
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday reacted sharply to self-styled godman Baba Bageshwar's comments on making India a "Hindu nation".
He said that these comments had no value as they were made by those who had no knowledge of the country's freedom struggle or the Constitution.
Recently, the chief of the Bageshwar Dham, Dhiredra Shastri---a religious pilgrimage site in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh---has said that India has already become a Hindu nation while only its announcement is left.
"One day a saint told me that I am advocating for the Hindu nation, how is it possible? I replied to him that India is already a Hindu nation and its announcement will be made soon," Shastri has said in a religious congregation in Patna.
"Those (Bageshwar Baba) who are talking about such things (Hindu nation) were not born when the country became independent and the Constitution was implemented. Would they change the name of the country? " said Nitish Kumar after the inauguration of the Transport Department's new building in Patna.
"People like him (Baba Bageshwar) are talking on his own and it has no value. We believe in the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi and leaders who worked with him. I was not born at that time, my father who participated in the freedom struggle told me about everything and we are doing development on the basis of their ideology. It is surprising that some people are speaking for the Hindu nation. What is the need of it? Everyone has the right to follow their respective religions, there is no hurdle in it," he added.
"We have seven communities in the country---Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Parsis, Buddhists and Jains and people of these communities have equal rights as per the constitution," Kumar added.
Meanwhile, RJD national President Lalu Prasad Yadav said that Baba Bageshwar is not a seer.
"I refuse to accept that he is a Baba," Yadav said.
His elder son Tej Pratap Yadav and party state president Jagadanand Singh also reacted sharply on Shastri for calling to make India a Hindu nation.
Environment and Forest Minister Tej Pratap Yadav said: "I don't know this Baba-Aaba-Dhaba...The event of Dhirendra Shastri is politically motivated. He is talking about breaking the country."
RJD leader, Jagadanand Singh said: "The way a mountebank attracts people of the village through playing drums, Shastri is doing the same. He is an enemy of the country who is talking against the Constitution of the country. The way mountebanks are fooling people in villages, Bageshwar Baba is doing the same here...people are getting foolish. Cheating is the profession of such Babas. They do not allow people to get educated..."
