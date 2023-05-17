Bageshwar Dham chief saying "India-a Hindu Rashtra" has no value: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday reacted sharply to self-styled godman Baba Bageshwar's comments on making India a "Hindu nation".

He said that these comments had no value as they were made by those who had no knowledge of the country's freedom struggle or the Constitution.

Recently, the chief of the Bageshwar Dham, Dhiredra Shastri---a religious pilgrimage site in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh---has said that India has already become a Hindu nation while only its announcement is left.

"One day a saint told me that I am advocating for the Hindu nation, how is it possible? I replied to him that India is already a Hindu nation and its announcement will be made soon," Shastri has said in a religious congregation in Patna.