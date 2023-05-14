Baba Bageshwar's 'Hindu nation' statement creates controversy in Bihar



"We have an apprehension about Dhirendra Shastri visiting Patna that he would talk about discrimination in the society on the basis of religion and our apprehension has proved to be right. He came to Patna to run the political agenda of the BJP and RSS," said Mritunjay Tiwari, national spokesperson of RJD.



"I want to tell him that it is the soil of Bihar where Mahatma Buddha was born and the workplace of Mahatma Gandhi. The people of Bihar will not allow self-styled godmen to run the agenda. Before delivering a political speech, he should look at the result of the Karnataka election where Bajrang Bali became angry with BJP for dragging his name in the poll. India is a country which is running through law and constitution. Would they change the constitution of the country to make India a Hindu nation?" Tiwari asked.



