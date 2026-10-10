Rahul Gandhi arrives in Chennai to meet Vijay, hear students at ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Chennai for a lunch meeting with Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and the sixth edition of Congress’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme.

The meeting comes after TVK joined the INDIA bloc and its alliance was formally named the ‘Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance’.

Thousands of registered students are expected at the Island Grounds interaction, with education, jobs and NEET among the issues on the agenda.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Chennai on Saturday for the sixth edition of Congress’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme or ‘Maanavargalin Kural’, as presented in Tamil.

The Leader of Opposition will also meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay before the student interaction expected to centre on employment, entrance examinations and access to education.

After arriving from Delhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha left for Vijay’s residence in Neelankarai, where the two were scheduled to meet over lunch before Gandhi’s evening engagement at the Island Grounds.

The meeting is their first since the TVK-led coalition was formally named the ‘Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance’ and TVK joined the INDIA bloc. It also follows the ruling party’s victories in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly bypolls.

TVK, Congress, the Indian Union Muslim League and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi are constituents of the alliance. Gandhi had attended Vijay’s swearing-in as chief minister on 10 May.