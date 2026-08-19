Congress slams Modi government for destroying future of students; to take ’Chhatron Ki Goonj’ to 800 cities
CWC discusses 'chanda chori', recruitment scams, border incursions, delimitation; firm on singing only two stanzas of Vande Mataram
The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body, which met on Wednesday, 19 August, decided to expand its ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign to 800 cities, with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi expected to lead some of the gatherings.
Addressing reporters after the meeting, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal, said the campaign would see a series of public meetings across the country, and would step up its agitation over paper leaks and the government’s response to student protests.
Earlier, in his opening remarks at the CWC, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Modi-led government at the Centre of "destroying" the future of students. The time has come for the Congress to formulate a comprehensive 'Education-to-Employment Roadmap' for the youth, he declared.
Addressing the meeting at Indira Bhawan, Kharge said, “Over the last 12 years, the Modi government has devastated the future of the youth. Instead of new schools opening, 94,000 schools have closed in recent years. Driven by the race for privatisation, higher education is becoming increasingly expensive and out of reach for ordinary families.”
“Even after completing their education, when young people set out in search of jobs, they are confronted with paper leaks, recruitment exam scams, and delays in appointments. Children from poor and marginalised backgrounds suffer the most,” he said.
"The anger that has arisen among the youth across the country is not a sudden or one-day phenomenon. This government has never had the time to listen to them; instead, it has consistently sought temporary measures to sidestep the issues. Consequently, they have been forced to take to the streets," Kharge said.
Rahul Gandhi has brought their voices to the national stage through the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme, he said.
Venugopal told journalists, “We are focused on three-four issues. Number one is paper leaks. The agitation by people across the country and the way the government dealt with that agitation was discussed. The CWC noted that the monsoon session of Parliament was successful for the Opposition and the government was on the back foot,” Venugopal told reporters after the meeting.
The post-monsoon session meeting of the CWC also deliberated on the ‘chanda chori’ controversy, the situation along the India-China border, reports of Chinese incursions in Arunachal Pradesh, delimitation and the centenary celebrations of Vande Mataram.
Venugopal said the party would abide by the 1937 resolution of its highest decision-making body and only two stanzas of Vande Mataram would be sung at all party events henceforth.
"There is no confusion on that. Congress president categorically said so yesterday in Goa. Today we also discussed the issue in the meeting of the CWC. Our stand is very clear that the 1937 resolution decided in which Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Rabindranath Tagore, Subhas Chandra Bose and Sardar Patel - the top-most leadership of the party at that point of time were present," he added.
The Ram Temple donations controversy featured prominently in the discussions, with the Congress deciding to take the issue to the grassroots. Venugopal said PCCs had been asked to raise the issue at the village and panchayat levels.
“Chanda chori is a serious area of concern among the people of this country. It is an issue associated with the sentiments of the people. Those who used Ram Mandir for polarising people now stand exposed,” he said.
The Congress also stepped up its attack on the government over the alleged “shuddhikaran” in Uttarakhand following a programme attended by party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the incident.
The situation along the India-China border was another key issue discussed at the meeting. Venugopal said the alleged Chinese “incursion” in Arunachal Pradesh was raised, with the Congress accusing the Modi government of following a “surrender policy”.
Kharge also attacked the Modi government on this issue saying “serious facts” had recently emerged regarding China’s alleged encroachment into Indian territory.
The government, he said, should address the matter candidly, asserting that citizens had a right to know the reality concerning the country’s borders.
Kharge also referred to Modi’s remarks following the 2020 Galwan clash, when he had said that no foreign military had entered Indian territory.
“Facts have recently come to light regarding China’s encroachment into Indian territory. The Modi government should address this matter candidly. The citizens of the country have a right to know the reality regarding our national borders,” Kharge said.