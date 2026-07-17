PM announced Ram temple trust in LS, must break silence in House: Congress

The Congress on Friday, 17 July demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi address Parliament on the alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations, arguing that he had personally announced the creation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and must now explain the controversy surrounding its functioning.

Ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, Congress Rajya Sabha MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said Modi had announced the formation of the Trust on the floor of the Lok Sabha on 5 February 2020 and was therefore duty-bound to take Parliament into confidence over the allegations.

"On 5 February 2020, the prime minister himself got up in the Lok Sabha, one of those rare occasions when he comes to Parliament. He came to Parliament to make the announcement that his government was setting up the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust," Ramesh told PTI.

Claiming that the trust was constituted under the prime minister's leadership, Ramesh alleged that its functioning had amounted to a betrayal of the faith of millions of devotees. "The trust was set up by the prime minister and it comprises people appointed by him. The trust's activities, its functions, its terms of reference were given by Modi," he said.

"It is this trust that has betrayed the faith of crores of Indians. There has been 'chanda chori, aastha dhokha' by the activities of this trust," Ramesh alleged.